After the spread of the coronavirus, the occupations most in demand by companies include accounting, the design and construction of equipment for mechanical and artificial ventilation with mechatronic applications, and the use of computer tools to support teleworking.

Companies also require training in the design and development of instruments for protection, such as 3D printing masks and plastic lenses; digital transformation for employment and cloud design and development and file digitization.

This information was released by the National Institute of Professional Technical Training (Infotep) in a survey that it carried out to determine the specific training needs of companies, based on the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to adjust their training offer to the current context .

Other areas, according to Infotep

Other occupations demanded, according to the study, are the management and supervision of middle managers in food plants and warehouses; the making of masks, medical gowns, sheets and towels; occupational safety and health, quality inspectors, occupational safety, training for call centers and virtual assistance.

I also manage virtual work applications, digital marketing tools for design and programming, business ideas in a virtual environment, Office 365, management of interactive classrooms using digital resources and electronic commerce, among other occupational areas.

Infotep director Rafael Ovalles reported that more than 580 companies have joined InfotepVirtual to receive training and technical advice that the institution is offering in this period of confinement.

This initiative aimed at the business sector is benefiting 7,137 participants, who are being taught around 350 training actions or courses.

Training demand study

For the survey on training needs, a sample of 70 companies was chosen. The findings show that 57.4% of the companies consulted are operating virtually and in person at the same time, while 34.4% work in person and 8.2 in virtual mode.

Within the results of this consultation, it was established that 5% of the businesses incorporated personnel, filling new vacancies, mainly in the areas of accounting, customer service and security.

About 10% of the companies that participated in this survey demand competent human capital in the IT, urban planning, customer service, sales supervision and agricultural work occupations.

