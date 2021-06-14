Ned Beatty, actor of “Superman” and “Deliverance”, has died at the age of 83.



Ned Beatty, actor of “Superman” and “Deliverance” dies at the age of 83.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / .

Although there were few leading roles he had, he worked for more than 150 hollywood movies. Ned Beatty, the actor best known for his performances on “Network”, “Deliverance” and “Superman” has died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 83. of natural causes, while sleeping and surrounded by family and loved ones. This was reported by his representative, Deborah Miller.

Although he was not the main character among the many that he played, it would be a great mistake to deny that he participated in the films that have remained the longest in time than those that have been made in the film industry of Hollywood. The charisma and Ned Beatty talent It was not extinguished along with his life, on the contrary it will remain in the extensive work that he did for more than four decades. His right hand was the one that confirmed the death of Ned Beatty at the age of 83.

For almost 40 years Ned Beatty was in front of movie screens. He was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his character “Arthur Jensen” on “Network.” and is well remembered by the one who played in “Deliverance.” Of course, it can’t be overlooked “Superman” in 1978 where he played Otis, the assistant to the evil Lex Luthor that Gene Hackman did, “Rudy” in 1993 and “Back to School” in 1986 and also, He voiced the bear “Lotso” in Toy Story 3.

But also Ned Beatty went through the television sets. He was “Big Man” in the series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and He was Dan Conner’s dad in “Roseanne.” He was a specialist in learning long scripts and especially speeches that he could study and memorize almost verbatim. The most difficult characters were a challenge for him and he was one of those who fell in love the most, according to he said in several interviews.

But his acting debut on the big screen was with “Deliverance”, film based on a book by James Dickey. It tells the story of four friends who make a trip that turns into a nightmare and even revealed at some point that in the script it said “Scream like a pig.” Ned did exactly what they asked him to achieve an impeccable performance, since he had to pretend that he was going to be sexually assaulted.

Beatty was born in Kentuchy and there he started in theaters in the area, since then he has not stopped working. He even confessed that he worked so much that he performed 300 days in a year. He was always a critic of his art and pointed out when the great Broadway plays became preferential with movie celebrities. He added that film and theater actors did not necessarily have to act the same, since for him they were basically different formats.