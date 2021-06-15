Ned Beatty, actor of ‘Network’, ‘Superman’ and ‘Toy Story 3’, dies at 83

Veteran and iconic actor Ned Beatty, author of unforgettable performances on ‘Network, an unforgiving world’, ‘Superman’ or ‘Toy Story 3’ has died. He died of natural causes in his sleep, surrounded by his family and loved ones, this Sunday. He was 83 years old.

“Ned was an iconic and legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and we will all miss him,” his manager told Deadline. Beatty was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1977 for ‘Network’, in which he played the president of the network for which Hoard Beale (Peter Finch) worked., reciting an iconic monologue on the power of money and “the primal forces of nature.”

Among his other most memorable roles is his work in ‘Superman’ as Otis, Lex Luthor’s servant, or the lousy Lotso in ‘Toy Story 3’, for which he was nominated as Best Villain at the MTV Awards.

He was born on July 6, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, and his first acting job was at the age of 19 in theater, a medium in which he would develop his career for a decade. He participated for the first time in the cinema already in his maturity: his first film was ‘Defense’ in 1972, alongside Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. Between that year and 2013 Ned Beatty had more than 160 roles between his film and television work, appearing in series such as ‘MASH’, ‘A crime has been written’, ‘Alfred Hitchcock presents’ and ‘Roseanne’. He also appeared in film in ‘All the President’s Men’, ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’, or as John the tortoise in ‘Rango’.

He leaves behind a wife and eight children and grandchildren.

Goodbye to a great

As often happens when we lose someone loved and respected by the industry, social networks have been filled with condolences and farewells to Ned Beatty. Enter

they are the director of ‘Toy Story 3’ Lee Unkrich or David Simon, the creator of ‘The Wire’ who worked with Beatty on the series ‘Homicide’.

Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep. It was a joy and and an incredible honor to work with him. Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life? both his good side and his not-so-good side. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/mDP9pP2vg1 ? Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) June 14, 2021

“I just found out that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep. It was an incredible joy and honor working with him. Thank you Ned for bringing Lotso to life … both his good and his not so good parts. We will miss you. less”.

The primal forces of nature have come to collect Ned Beatty. He was great in NETWORK, SUPERMAN, DELIVERANCE and the TV series HOMICIDE (and so much more), but don’t forget his chilling, villainous turns in WHITE LIGHTNING and MIKEY AND NICKY. https://t.co/cJMoFevJBx ? Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2021

“The primary forces of nature have come to take Ned Beatty. He was great on ‘Network’, ‘Superman’, ‘Defense’ and the series ‘Homicide’ (among many others), but don’t forget his roles as a haunting villain in ‘The traffickers’ and ‘Mikey’s betrayal’ “.

RIP to the one and only Stanley Bolander, dear to me because he helped pull my ass off the rewrite desk and launch me in television. But my favorite of Ned Beatty’s many great roles: “Hear My Song.” Going to watch that gentle masterpiece again in his memory. pic.twitter.com/Bff0CE4qA9 ? David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2021

“DEP the one and only Stanley Bolander, held in high esteem by me because he helped lift my ass off the rewriting table and launched me on TV. But my favorite Ned Beatty role is ‘Someday I’ll find you.’ I’m going to see that sweet masterpiece back in your memory. “