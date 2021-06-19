Necessary, unit for reforms of López Obrador: Monreal

MEXICO CITY.

The leader of Morena in the Senate and president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Ricardo Monreal, warned that in order to achieve the proposed reforms of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding the inclusion of the National Guard to the Sedena, and the reforms electoral and electrical, requires the consensus of all political forces in the Congress of the Union.

I note that we require a qualified majority. It will not be possible without great unity and great consensus among all national political forces. It will be a heated discussion ”, he anticipates.

Senator Ricardo Monreal expressed through his official Twitter account that they still do not know the texts of the reforms proposed by the federal Executive and are waiting to receive them to evaluate the chamber of origin.

Through a video column, Ricardo Monreal explained the electoral reform proposals that consist of modifying the guidelines of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for the replacement of councilors and the elimination of the figure of multi-member.

The first is an electoral political reform that has to do with the electoral body, the replacement of councilors, austerity, the electronic ballot box, electronic voting, and adherence to the strict principle of legality, but also the reduction of deputies and multi-member senators. Eliminate the proportional representation of 200 deputies and 32 senators from the national list ”, he indicated.

The leader of Morena’s bench in the Senate anticipated that the reform of the National Guard will generate much discussion.

It will generate a lot of discussion, he anticipated, is that the National Guard, conceived as a high-level civil elite body, becomes part of the National Defense Secretariat, that is, as an arm of this secretariat ” he pointed.

As for the electricity reform, he mentioned that it will comply with the commitment not to increase electricity rates in the country by giving greater strength to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) so that it has the leadership in the supply of energy and in the production of it. .