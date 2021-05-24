Necaxa would have sent an offer to Cerro Porteño for Alexis Duarte

After the failure in the Closing 2021, The team of NecaxIt has been one of the clubs that has moved quickly in the transfer market, making official the arrival of Vicente Poggi, from Defensor Sporting.

However, its second reinforcement is about to be completed for Apertura 2021. According to Fabián Sanabria, the board of the Aguascalientes set would have sent an offer Alexis Duarte.

Also read: Club Santos: Guillermo Almada warns Cruz Azul ahead of the final

Necaxa would have offered the figure of 2.1 million dollars for the defense of Cerro Porteño, The source even points out that they would have given a period of 48 hours to receive a response to the proposal.

Augusto Paraja approaches the offer and the Mexicans set a 48-hour period for the answer for the yes or no of # CerroPorteño – Fabian Sanabria (@ FSanabria87) May 24, 2021

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

According to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old center-back has a value of 3 million euros. Duarte has played 17 games counting the league and the Copa Libertadores, totaling 1530 minutes.