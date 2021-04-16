Necaxa vs Querétaro: Lineups for the J15 match of Liga MX

The activity of Day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League kicks off this Friday, April 16, with the visit of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro to the Rayos del Necaxa, in the Victoria Stadium.

Guillermo Vázquez’s Rayos come from falling to the UNAM Pumas and are in the last position of the general table, so they need a victory to try to climb positions.

For their part, the Gallos of Héctor “el Pity” Altamirano have just won against Santos Laguna and are in position 10, with 17 units, so they will seek to stay in playoff positions with a victory.

Necaxa vs Querétaro lineups

Necaxa: E. Hernández, J. González, U. Bilbao, J. González, M. de Luna, J. Delgado, A. Zendejas, D. Cabrera, R. Aguirre, M. Barragán, M. Salas.

Querétaro: G. Alcalá, O. Mendoza, J. Doldán, D. Cervantes, A. Valencia, F. Madrigal, G. Montes, K. Ramírez, A. Palma, J. Dos Santos, Á. Sepúlveda.

