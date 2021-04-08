Necaxa vs Pumas: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of Day 14

The activity of Day 14 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament begins this Friday, April 9, with the visit of the UNAM Pumas to the Rayos del Necaxa, at the Victoria Stadium; duel that you can enjoy through the screens of TV Azteca and TUDN at 7:30 pm.

The university team, led by Andrés Lillini, comes from rescuing a draw in the last minutes against the Tuzos del Pachuca and is in position 14, with 13 points, one point from the repechage zone.

For their part, Guillermo Vázquez’s Rayos fell on the last date to the Águilas del América and are in 17th place, with 10 units. Despite this, a victory against the Pumas would put them in the fight for Liguilla positions.

