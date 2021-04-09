Necaxa vs Pumas: Possible alignment of Andrés Lillini in J14 of Liga MX

This Friday, matchday 14 starts with the match between Rayos del Necaxa and Pumas at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes. A duel of the utmost importance for both teams and their aspirations to qualify for the playoffs.

Pumas comes from agonizingly drawing against Pachuca, in one of the worst games of the university team in the season, considering that the ‘Tuzos‘they stayed with 10 men for much of the second half.

Lillini knows that she is bound to win against one of the worst teams in the tournament. The Argentine strategist could leave this Friday with another formation, sending to the bank to Favio Alvarez, who has been harshly questioned by the fans. He has Sebastián Saucedo who could play behind Dinenno or play with Gabriel Torres placeholder image in the attack to make a duo with the Argentine

Possible XI by Andrés Lillini for Pumas vs Necaxa

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera. Defenders: Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Nicolás Freire and Jerónimo Rodríguez. Midfielders: Juan Pablo Vigón, Erik Lira, Carlos Gutiérrez, Facundo Waller and Sebastián Saucedo. Forwards: Juan Ignacio Dinenno.