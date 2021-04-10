Necaxa vs Pumas: Fans explode due to crowds in the stands of the Victoria Stadium

The Rayos del Necaxa received this matchday 14 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament the visit of the UNAM Pumas at the Victoria Stadium, which again opened its doors for the hydro-warm fans.

Despite the fact that only a limited capacity was allowed, which did not exceed 9 thousand fans, during the broadcast the stands were perceived as quite full, giving a feeling of crowding.

As reported by the reporter Álvaro López Sordo, during the broadcast of TV Azteca, this image was appreciated due to the advertising banners that were placed in various areas of Victoria.

However, the fans showed their annoyance through social networks, since there is still a critical situation in the country due to the Coronavirus and this type of agglomeration will only cause more infections.

A shitload of pumistas in the stadium hahahaha – Professor of Bachelor of Necaxa in Xochimilco. (@ kaspec19) April 10, 2021

The Necaxa stadium is more crowded right now, than when there was no pandemic – Fabian (@ Fabiannarvaztr2) April 10, 2021

The Necaxa vs. Pumas is in New Zealand, or why is the stadium bursting? – David Alberto Badillo (@DavidAlbertoTV) April 10, 2021

