Necaxa vs Gallos de Querétaro: Schedule and where to watch the J15 match of Liga MX

The Rays of Necaxa they receive the visit of the White Roosters of Querétaro this Friday in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, on the La Corregidora field. The game will be broadcast on the TV Azteca signal at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Rayos del Necaxa come to this game against Querétaro in the last position of the table with only 10 points in a Clausura 2021 where they have only managed to get two victories.

For their part, Querétaro arrived in tenth place with 17 units and those led by ‘Pity’ Altamirano will try to stay in those repechage positions.

Necaxa changed coach, since they fired José Guadalupe Cruz in the middle of the tournament and instead brought in Guillermo Vázquez, with whom they will seek to improve what they can, but they find it very difficult to qualify for the next round.

For its part, Querétaro del ‘Pity’ Altamirano is in the repechage zone and they will try to stay in that place and be able to play at least one more game in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

