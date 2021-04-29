Necaxa vs Atlas: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 17 in Liga MX

This Friday, the team of Rays of Necaxa they will receive Atlas at the Victoria Stadium, in a match corresponding to matchday 17, of the Closing 2021. The meeting will be broadcast by the TV Azteca and TUDN signal, at 7:30 p.m.

The red and black team will arrive at this meeting knowing the result of Atlético San Luis, that in case of winning, the red and white team will be forced to add points so as not to finish last in the percentage and pay the fine of 50 million pesos.

Also read: Club León: The real reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew his contract

Despite being in playoff spots, he could lose his place if he bottomed out on the quotient table. On the other hand, a win would make him climb the general table; however, his chances of getting into the league look complicated by goal difference.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL would be reinforced with a former Club América

The great advantage with which Dieggo Cocca’s box will arrive is that, the Rayos de Necaxa, are last in the table with 11 units and have no possibility of getting into the playoffs, so they could jump with a box without many starters, providing an opportunity to players who have had little activity in the tournament