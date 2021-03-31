Necaxa: Unai Bilbao confirms team motivation to face América on date 13

Football player Unai Bilbao of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, confirmed that the squad of his team arrives very motivated for the duel against the America club, so he hopes to get the result on matchday 13 of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is a game in which there is no one who cannot be motivated, that we come from a victory and the break brings us to a moment where we can stand up to it ”, were the words of Unai Bilbao.

The Spanish central defender spoke at a press conference, making it clear that his teammates arrive very motivated to the duel against América, after the victory in their last game and the break for the FIFA date.

Unai Bilbao stressed that the rest for this break on the FIFA date was good for the team, since it helped him understand what his new coach Guillermo Vázquez is looking for on the field of play.

