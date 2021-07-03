Necaxa strengthens its defense with ‘Guamerucito’ García

MEXICO CITY.

Brian García joins as a reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa for the Apertura 2021 tournament. The ‘Guamerucito’ reaches the hydrocalids from the Cimarrones of Sonora and works as a lateral defender.

The 23-year-old Mexican midfielder has gone through the lower ranks of the Gallos de Querétaro, the Xolos de Tijuana, Deportivo Cafessa and the Cimarrones. In addition to a short stint in the lower ranks of Belén FC from Costa Rica.

The Garcia’s hiring was defined for weeks and it only remained to carry out the official announcement.

The left midfielder who last year played it in Cimarrones of Liga Expansión MX, where he was the undisputed owner; played 34 games, scored three goals and contributed two assists.

Together with Luis García, the 23-year-old footballer, It is the second rojiblanco element that disembarks from Liga de Expansión MX.

