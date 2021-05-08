Necaxa signs Vicente Poggi from defender Sporting

Although the tournament has not ended, several teams are already starting to prepare for the next tournament, one of them is the Necaxa, who already made his first signing for the Apertura 2021.

The Rayos del Necaxa team has not made it official; However, it was the Defensor Sporting, who posted on their official networks that the young figure, Vicente Poggi, an 18-year-old player, will play in Liga MX.

The Uruguayan team confirmed that the Aguascalientes team bought the player’s file, but in case there is a possible sale, the Defensor Sporting will be able to take 20 percent.

“The 18-year-old central midfielder trained in our immense quarry will continue his career at Necaxa de México, a Club that made his name and left Defensor Sporting with 20% of a possible future sale.

In the last tournament, Poggi played 15 games and managed to score twice; however, in a player who commits many fouls, for which he took the yellow card five times in 955 minutes.