Necaxa: Rodrigo Aguirre trusts the home team to win over a poor Pumas

Football player Rodrigo Aguirre of the Rays of Necaxa in the MX League, he trusts to take advantage of his locality to be able to beat a needy Pumas of the UNAM, in their duel on matchday 14 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are both in need of points to reach the league. We with the obligation to be local, studying them, we will propose our party ”, were the words of Rodrigo Aguirre.

The forward spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he stressed that both teams are in great need of the victory if they seek to get into the league, but that they must take advantage of the locality to come out with 3 points.

⚡️ “It’s nice to feel passion up close in a soccer match, it’s what footballers are used to. Let’s hope that all stadiums can have people in the games again “ Rodrigo Aguirre – Club Necaxa pic.twitter.com/L5kTETqH8r – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 7, 2021

Aguirre, in addition to highlighting the importance of taking out the 3 units in this meeting, assured that it is very nice to be able to feel the public back, so he hopes that all the stadiums will reopen their doors very soon.

