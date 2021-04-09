Necaxa receives Pumas UNAM on the fourteenth day

04/09/2021 at 2:45 AM CEST

Next Saturday at 02:30 they will meet in the Victoria Stadium the Necaxa and the Pumas UNAM in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the MX Clausura League.

The Necaxa reaches the fourteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last match against the America by a score of 2-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won two of the 13 games played to date with a figure of 13 goals in favor and 22 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Pumas UNAM achieved a two-way tie against Pachuca, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 13 games that the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won three of them and adds a figure of 11 goals conceded compared to nine in favor.

As a local, the Necaxa He has a record of two wins, one loss and two draws in five games played at his stadium, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to get results in his favor. At the exits, the Pumas UNAM They have won once and drawn twice in their seven games so far, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium. Necaxa if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the Victoria StadiumIn fact, the numbers show four wins, three losses and four draws in favor of the Necaxa. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Pumas UNAM. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in September 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the Pumas UNAM they are ahead of the home team with a three-point lead. At this time, the Necaxa it has 10 points and is in seventeenth position. For his part, the Pumas UNAM it has 13 points and occupies the fourteenth position in the classification.