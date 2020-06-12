Of 60 tests of COVID-19 applied in Necaxa, one player tested positive for the viral disease, although he is asymptomatic

The Rays of Necaxa this Thursday they added another positive case of COVID-19 in Mexican soccer, which already registers around 30 cases of contagion from the pandemic, although they did not reveal which player it is.

“Necaxa carried out 60 tests to detect COVID-19 on players, coaching staff and staff. An asymptomatic positive case was detected. The player is in confinement following the protocols set by the health authorities, “the club reported.

The team based in Aguascalientes, in which the Ecuadorian Kevin Mercado plays, carried out tests on its elements on Wednesday at its facilities.

The Tigers The UANL reported on Wednesday the positive of the Colombian Francisco Meza.

Hours earlier, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, forward of the Monterrey, He announced on his Instagram account being infected with the coronavirus.

The Santos Laguna reported 15 cases last month, of which 8 are recovered, including Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada and goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco.

The Toluca has 7, the Lion sum 2 -among which is a footballer-, while Pumas Spaniard Miguel González ‘Michel’ has another pair and the Guadalajara, one.

At saint Louis, a branch of Atlético de Madrid, Spanish President Alberto Marrero overcame the disease, as did the boss of the MX LeagueEnrique Bonilla.

The teams of the Mexican First Division are complying with a sanitary protocol, presented on Tuesday, which stipulates tests to prevent infections when returning to training at squad facilities.

The Necaxa was in position 14 of the Clausura 2020 classification, suspended on March 15 and canceled in May. The team was led in the attack by the Argentine Mauro Quiroga, who made 5 goals.

