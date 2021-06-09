Necaxa makes the return of Mauro Quiroga official

With the arrival of the new investment group, the Necaxa fans hope that this summer they will make signings that will make the team compete in the Opening 2021, after the resounding failure in the last tournament.

They did not let much time pass and the leadership of the Ray It already pleased the fans, since, a few moments ago, through their social networks, the Aguascalientes team announced the return of Mauro Quiroga, who had a great first stage with the team.

For the past week, several media have indicated that after his misstep with Club Pachuca, the Argentine attacker would return to put on the red and white shirt this Apertura, and they did not miss.

It was with an ingenious video in which they showed the ‘QuirogaMovil’ heading to the Necaxa facilities that they presented to the player, who was coming inside the vehicle. Quiroga scored 18 goals in 33 matches played in two tournaments.