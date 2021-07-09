Necaxa launches brand new RayoBus

MEXICO CITY

The Necaxa officially presented the Mercedes Benz bus that will transport the Rayos during the 2021 Apertura, which begins the last week of July.

Is about a double-deck unit with an OC 500 RF 25-43 chassis with an OM57 LA four-cylinder engine. The unit is 14 meters long, 4.20 meters high and 2.60 meters wide. It has capacity for 56 passengers, toilets in the upper and lower part of the unit, 15-inch screens, USB connectors, as well as a WiFi router.

With the delivery of this bus, Necaxa endorsed its strategic alliance that the German brand I started six years ago with this club.

Within the framework of this event, Santiago San Román, Sports Director of Necaxa, spoke about the importance of having strong business partners for and made a call to join forces to seek the league title that they have not won since the Winter 98 Tournament.

We are all together to achieve great things, sports success cannot be achieved without the synergy of our business partners, management, fans, coaching staff and players, we all need to be on the same channel for the good times that lie ahead. They come to give the team the fourth star, “he said.

cmb

