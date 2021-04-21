Necaxa: Julio González accepts that they are hurt after not achieving the objectives

The Paraguayan footballer Julio Cesar Gonzalez of the Rays of Necaxa on the MX League, accepted that the team is very hurt, after not being able to achieve its objectives that were drawn within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Doing an analysis of the team is not worth it because we did not achieve the objectives. We have lost many games on the hour and that affected us ”, were the words of Julio César González.

The Paraguayan central defender spoke at a press conference this Thursday prior to the matches on date 16, where he acknowledged that an analysis of the campaign cannot be made since they have been left to duty in all the objectives that were raised at the start.

Julio César González highlighted that they have not been able to close their matches in this tournament, letting many points escape in the last minutes of the game, greatly affecting who is at the bottom of the table.

