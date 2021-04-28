Necaxa: Jairo González sends a warning to Atlas prior to his duel on date 17

Football player Jairo gonzalez of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, issued a warning to the whole of Guadalajara Atlas, prior to their meeting on matchday 17 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We have our own fights and for our own love, for the board, even for our families, we have to go out to win that match (Atlas) “, were the words of Jairo González.

The full-back was direct in his message at a press conference, highlighting that out of self-love and professionalism, they will go out to win this duel against Atlas even though they are already eliminated.

⚡ “Atlas has this situation, but we have the most important problems, especially for the following season”

️ ️Jairo González, Club Necaxa pic.twitter.com/g5Yj8rxnWV – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 28, 2021

Jairo González knows that Diego Cocca’s team needs victory to save themselves from relegation, but he assured that they also need victory in the face of relegation problems in the next season.

