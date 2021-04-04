Necaxa: Jair Pereira regrets the loss of Luis Malagón prior to his duel against América

Football player Jair Pereira of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, regretted the absence of the goalkeeper Luis Malagon due to injury after Concacaf pre-Olympic, prior to his duel in front of the America club of the day 13.

Also read: Former Liga MX in mourning, Jared Borgetti’s mother dies

Malagón has been a fundamental piece with us, he is in a magnificent moment but we cannot depend on him. We have Edgar Hernández who has done things well ”, were the words of Jair Pereira.

The central defender spoke in an interview for W-Deportes, where he highlighted the importance that Luis Malagón has had for the team in this tournament, but made it clear that they cannot depend on him, showing his support for substitute goalkeeper Edgar Hernández.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Luis Malagón suffered a shoulder dislocation in a Pre-Olympic match in Guadalajara, leaving him out of circulation for a few weeks, missing much of the final stretch of this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content