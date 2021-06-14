Necaxa is reinforced with Jonathan González

MEXICO CITY.

The Rayos de Necaxa continue to arm themselves for the next tournament. The Aguascalientes team announced this Sunday the arrival of midfielder Jonathan González as a loan from Rayados de Monterrey.

It was this very Sunday when Monterrey fired the Mexican-American midfielder through his social networks, after seven years where González was in the club, from the Sub 15 to the first team where achieved a Liga MX title, a Copa MX title and a Concacaf Champions League.

The arrival of González joins the signings of Mauro Quiroga, Rubén González, Vicente Poggi, Luis Quintana and Agustín Oliveros, for the team of Guillermo Vazquez who will seek to avoid percentage problems and return to a league.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.