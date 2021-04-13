Necaxa has already sold 50% of the Club. What will happen to the Liga MX Club?

The Rayos del Necaxa would already have ‘tied’ the deal to sell 50% of the Club and according to Rubén Rodríguez, a journalist for Fox Sports, the details of the sale to the group of investors in which there are people like Mesüt Özil, Eva Longoria and others.

Just as a few months ago it was rumored that Necaxa would change its name if it was sold to Red Bull, the source revealed that with this sale, nothing will change externally, that is, they will keep the name and remain in the same headquarters.

Necaxa, with the new investors, will have a greater economic power and will have more resources for the acquisition of players and investments in the club.

“NECAXA THE OFFER IS NON-REJECABLE! Necaxa SOLD a percentage of the team to the group of foreign investors. EVERYTHING is arranged. BUT the LigaMX and team owners must authorize. Necaxa will continue at its headquarters, the same name, BUT with greater resources.” Rubén Rodríguez wrote.

In the absence of being made official, the new group of investors and Necaxa are waiting for the approval of the MX League and the owners’ meeting.