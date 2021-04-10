Necaxa: Guillermo Vázquez defended his players after the defeat against Pumas

The Rayos del Necaxa fell this day 14 of the Closing 2021 before the Pumas of the UNAM. Despite this, Guillermo Vazquez, coach of the hydrocalid team, defended what was done by his players.

At a press conference, “Memo” Vázquez He assured that his team was better than the visitor for most of the match, although they could not specify the plays they generated.

Also read: Chivas: Fans faced Víctor Manuel Vucetich to “pressure” him for poor results

“- The team came out wanting to win. We were better for several moments, but we did not get it. That was the difference ”

#Necaxa ⚡ Guillermo Vázquez, DT of @ClubNecaxa, said. – The team came out wanting to win. We were better for several moments, but we didn’t get it. That was the difference. – They have been doing things well, every game I have come out calm for that, not for the results. pic.twitter.com/tMzP8FGfUJ – Podium Sports (@Podium_Deportes) April 10, 2021

Vázquez also pointed out that the Rayos have been working in a good way, although they have not been able to demonstrate this with results, but the dedication of his team leaves him calm to continue working.

“The team has been doing things well, we must continue to insist to get the best results in this tournament closure”

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content