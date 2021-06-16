Necaxa: Eva Longoria surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a blue swimsuit

Actress Eva Longoria, current investor of the Rays of Necaxa on the MX League, surprised his followers in the social media with a hot photograph in a blue swimsuit, where she showed her impressive physique.

Eva Longoria has been very active in Mexico in recent weeks, after being part of the new Rayos investor group, along with soccer player Mesut Özil and baseball player Justin Verlnader.

Read also: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous figure with “spicy” photography in a brindle swimsuit

The American who rose to fame for her role in “Desperate Wives” has become one of the most important actresses in Hollywood, adding millions of dollars to her fortune.

On this occasion Eva Longoria shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 80 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content