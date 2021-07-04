Necaxa defeats León in preseason duel

MEXICO CITY.

The Rayos del Necaxa defeated León by a score of 3-0 in a preparation duel for the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX. The match was played at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

The first 45 minutes were very even and both tables sought to go forward, although friction prevailed and the actions were disputed in the middle of the field.

After not hurting himself in the first half, Necaxa came out aggressively in the second half and ‘Memo’ Vázquez sent Mauro Quiroga and Vicente Poggi to the pitch.

In a matter of minutes, the ‘Commander’ was present and opened the scoreboard after defining in the right area. Minutes later, Zendejas left a ball on the edge of the area to Vicente Poggi, who shot and sent the ball to the corner, making a great goal.

After the goal, Rubén González, Arturo Palma and Maxi Salas took over from Alejandro Zendejas, Alan Medina and Rodrigo Aguirre, respectively.

Finally, when the game was about to end, Mauro Quiroga scored his second goal of the day after a Maxi Salas serve with a set ball headed in.

