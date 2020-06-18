File photo of Jhoao Rodríguez celebrating a goal during a match between the U-20 teams in Colombia and Brazil. Montevideo, Uruguay. February 7, 2015.

. / Jorge Adorno

MEXICO CITY, Jun 18 (.) – Necaxa club reinforced Thursday with Colombian striker Jhoao Rodríguez for the Apertura tournament in Mexican soccer that begins in July.

« An agreement has been reached for Jhoao Leandro Rodríguez González to join the team for the Apertura 2020 tournament. Rodríguez is originally from Valle del Cauca, Colombia, and works as a winger, although he can also play as a forward, » reported the mexican club.

« At 24, he already has experience outside his country, since after his debut with Deportes Quindío, he has played in England, France, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and Argentina, » he explained.

Rodríguzez arrives at Necaxa from Argentina where he played for Central Córdoba.

The Colombian striker made his debut in 2012 with Deportes Quindío from his country, where he also played for the Uniautónoma, Santa Fe and Cortuluá clubs.

In Europe he fought with Bastia from France, Vitória Setúbal from Portugal, Sint-Truidense from Belgium and Tenerife from Spain.

« The player was part of multiple calls to the minor teams in Colombia, where he played South Americans, the U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and the Esperanza de Toulon Tournament in 2014, scoring in all competitions, » said the Mexican club.

Last week, Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla announced that soccer in Mexico will return on July 24 with the start of the Apertura tournament and closed-door matches, after activity was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic .

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)