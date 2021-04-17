Necaxa and Querétaro split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/17/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

The Necaxa and the Queretaro tied at zero in the match held this Saturday in the Victoria Stadium. The Necaxa He approached the game wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous game against Pumas UNAM. Regarding the visiting team, the Queretaro won their last match in the tournament 1-0 at home against Santos Laguna. With this result, the local team was in eighteenth position, while the Queretaro he stayed in tenth place at the end of the duel.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period, both the Necaxa and the Queretaro they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the chapter on changes, the Necaxa from Guillermo Vazquez relieved Kevin Mercado, Ian González Nieto, Fernando Arce, Bryan carvallo Y Daniel lopez for Maximiliano Salas, Martin Barragan, David cabrera, Juan Delgado Y Rodrigo Aguirre, while the technician of the Queretaro, Hector Altamirano, ordered the entry of Hugo Silveira, Francisco Da Costa, Kevin Escamilla Y Jose Gurrola to supply Jonathan Dos Santos, Arturo Palma, Angel Sepulveda Y Kevin Ramirez.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Queretaro (Antonio valencia Y Omar mendoza), while the home team did not see any.

With this tie, the Necaxa it was placed in the eighteenth position of the table with 11 points. For his part, Queretaro with this point he was in tenth position with 18 points at the end of the game.

The next day the Necaxa will be measured with the Tijuana, while the Queretaro team will play their match against the FC Juarez.