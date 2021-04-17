Necaxa and Querétaro do not hurt each other and distribute units (Summary)

The activity of Day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament It started this Friday, April 16, with the visit of the Gallos del Querétaro to the Rayos del Necaxa, at the Victoria Stadium, in a game where there were no goals and both teams distributed units.

Guillermo Vázquez’s Rayos have just lost to the UNAM Pumas and are in the last place of the table, while the “Pity” Altamirano’s White Gallos defeated Santos Laguna on the last date.

In the first half, both teams had a couple of opportunities to attack, although they were not at all fine when it came to defining in front of the opponent’s frame, so neither could take advantage.

For the second half, Necaxa had an unbeatable opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard via penalties, however, Rodrigo Aguirre smashed his shot into the post and left the Gallos alive.

With this tie, Necaxa remains last in the general table, with 11 units, while Gallos del Querétaro appear in 10th place, with 18 points.

