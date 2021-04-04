Necaxa and his surprising dominance over Club América in recent years

The Águilas del América receive this Saturday, April 3, the visit of the Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium, for their duel corresponding to Day 13 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, to which the hydro-warm team arrives with the numbers at their favor.

In the last seven Liga MX games, América has failed to defeat Necaxa, as the Rayos have a record of three draws and four victories over the Coapa team.

The last time that the capitalists managed to defeat the hydrocalides was on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2017 Tournament. Before that, they eliminated the Rayos in the semifinals of the Apertura 2016.

After these games, América managed to defeat Necaxa on two occasions, but it was in the MX Cup, when they met in the group stage, in the Clausura 2019 edition.

For this meeting, the América de Santiago Solari arrives as second place in the general table, already with their ticket to the league secured; while the Rayos del Necaxa are in position 17.

