NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) announced the results of the analysis of efforts to use AI forecasting platforms in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design project that can promote effective T cell responses in the majority of the population global. The initiative by the NEC Group’s scientific teams to help combat outbreaks of COVID-19 and support international vaccine development efforts is led by the NEC OncoImmunity (NOI) in collaboration with NEC Laboratories Europe (NLE). AI prediction platforms rely on the AI ​​technology used by NEC and NOI in the development of personalized neoantigen vaccines against cancer.

During the analysis, published in bioRxiv, the team analyzed thousands of sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (responsible for causing COVID-19) and identified epitopes (possible targets for vaccines) for the 100 most frequent HLA alleles (immune composition diversity) in the global population.

The analysis demonstrates the significant capabilities of the NEC Group to leverage its AI platforms to design a vaccine that is safe and effective in the global population and that can address the current and future divergent varieties of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Currently, NEC publishes research to support scientific advances in the field and is ready to begin a partnership of efforts in the search for the development of an effective vaccine for the global population.

“As a company that seeks to improve the well-being of society, NEC will continue to take advantage of the research and development that makes the most of the strengths of our AI technology to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In collaboration with companies and institutions around the world, our goal is to enable people to live their daily lives as safely as possible, “said Motoo Nishihara, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NEC.

“It is an exciting job to adapt our NEC Immune Profiler technology with a current focus on cancer and quickly make it suitable for infectious diseases, in order to help deal with the threat of COVID-19. It is encouraging that our platform of AI and bioinformatics can develop vaccine designs that have the potential to induce a broad immune response, which can not only protect the global population, but also stimulate a long-lasting immune response memory against SARS-CoV-2 and its future mutation versions, “said Dr. Trevor Clancy, scientific director of the NEC OncoImmunity and the lead corresponding author in the article.

“We are redesigning our algorithms originally designed to predict immune responses in cancer patients to extend them to large population targets for infectious diseases. Now, demonstrating that our predictions can contribute to worldwide efforts to contain COVID-19 is extremely It is an important step towards the development of an effective vaccine to stop COVID-19 in the global population, “said Dr. Saverio Niccolini, general manager of the System Platform and Data Science Division at NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH.

