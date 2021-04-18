Nebraska mall shooting left at least 2 injured

15 minutes. At least 2 people were injured this Saturday, one of them in serious condition, in a shooting at a shopping center in Omaha, in the state of Nebraska, authorities said.

The Omaha Police Department noted on its Twitter account that the event took place at Westroads Mall. “The suspects “fledhe said, without offering more details about who was responsible for the attack.

Speaking to the press, the local police spokesman, Neal Bonacci, explained that surveillance cameras at the mall caught 2 suspects fleeing the scene.

Investigators are now conducting inquiries to find out the identities of the perpetrators of this shooting in Nebraska and to capture them.

For their part, local media stressed that the incident occurred around 1:15 pm local time (6:15 pm GMT).

This event is recorded after at least 8 people lost their lives on Thursday night after an armed man opened fire indiscriminately at a warehouse of the postal services company FedEX in Indianapolis (Indiana), before committing suicide of a shot.

Legislation

On Friday, many Democrats raised their voices to urge the Senate to pass new gun control legislation.

Specifically, they were referring to a proposal that has already received the green light from the Lower House. It would allow expand buyers’ criminal record checks on transactions between individuals.

The president of the United States (USA) himself, Joe Biden, demanded that the Senate in a statement strengthen the control of firearms and stop “accepting” a type of violence that “has become something too normal” and causes 106 fatalities per day in the US.

“Armed violence is an epidemic in the US, but we must not accept it. We must act,” he urged.

However, it is practically impossible for legislative measures for greater control of this type of weapon to go forward in the Senate. The Democrats – the president’s party – have such a narrow majority that they would need to convince at least 10 Republicans to pass them.