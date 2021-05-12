Nebraska bill proposes to allow state banks to offer crypto services

Compartir

Nebraska is contemplating a bill that will allow state banks to offer cryptocurrency services.

The bill is pending review and was first introduced by Republican Mike Flood in January. With House Bill 649, Nebraska’s Financial Innovation Act will come to the fore, highlighting the importance of creating depository institutions for digital assets.

The bill proposed by Nebraska senators will also seek to provide adequate charter, operation, supervision and regulation of digital asset services. Under the proposal, blockchain innovators have a harder time ensuring adequate banking services for digital currencies, but this bill aims to change that.

According to the official statement:

“The rapid innovation of blockchain technology and the digital ledger, including the increasing use of virtual currency and other digital assets, has resulted in many blockchain innovators and consumers being unable to access secure and reliable banking services, hampering the development of blockchain services and products in the market. “

The ultimate goal of the bill is to enhance and foster digital innovation regarding blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The bill stressed that this was essential to foster growth in the state’s “ever-evolving financial sector”. According to the invoice:

“Authorizing digital asset depository institutions to be incorporated in Nebraska will provide a necessary and valuable service for blockchain innovators and depositors, emphasize Nebraska’s partnership with the technology and financial industry, securely grow the financial sector constantly. evolution of this state and will provide more opportunities for Nebraska. residents “.

If approved, the initiative will make Nebraska the second state in the United States to establish a formal charter for cryptocurrency banks. Wyoming State was the first to do so, granting Avanti Bank and Trust, a banking charter, a banking license in the last quarter of 2020. With that approval, Avanti became the second crypto company to receive a banking license in the States. United, with Kraken. The cryptocurrency exchange was approved to operate as a U.S. bank by the Wyoming State Banking Board last September.

Image Source: Shutterstock