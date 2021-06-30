Nearsighted people are more likely to sleep worse

A team of researchers from the University of Flinders (Australia) has discovered that this vision disorder that predisposes the eyes to many conditions of blindness in adulthood, it also leads to less melatonin production (the hormone secreted in the brain that is responsible for regulating sleep at night) and a delay in the circadian rhythm, compared to people who have normal vision, so it is more common for them to experience a poorer quality of sleep, that is, they sleep worse.

Myopia is characterized by clearly seeing objects up close but not those located at a certain distance.

Optometrist Ranjay Chakraborty, study leader, says this research adds to growing evidence of the possible association between circadian rhythm disturbance and the development of myopia. “Disruptions in circadian rhythms and sleep due to the advent of artificial light and the use of light-emitting electronic devices for reading and entertainment have become a recognized health problem in various fields, but its impact on eye health has not been widely studied. These findings provide important evidence that optimal sleep and circadian rhythms are not only essential for general health, but also for good vision. “

For the study, the experts had the participation of 18 myopic young people and 14 participants with normal vision. All the participants were university students. The circadian rhythm was assessed by the initiation of salivary dim light melatonin, collected every half hour for 7 hours, beginning 5 hours before and ending 2 hours after the onset of individual average sleep. in a dream laboratory.

Total melatonin production was analyzed from urine samples collected from 06:00 pm until the time of awakening the next morning. Objective measures of sleep synchronization were taken one week before the sleep laboratory visit using a sleep device. actigraphy.