Vanguard, the anti-cheat system of ValorantIt may not be the most popular software of the moment, especially considering that it overheats computers, but it is doing its job. Recently, Riot revealed that nearly 9,000 players have been banned from the FPS beta for their inappropriate behavior.

Yesterday, Phillip Koskinas, anti-cheat engineer at Riot Games, revealed that, in total, 8,873 accounts have been blocked for improper acts in the game. This was what he commented via Twitter:

“I found a Valorant universe where there were 8,873 fewer cheats and I brought them all to him. Be careful as your bones may have changed during the dimensional journey. “

When asked what kinds of bans Riot is employing, whether or not they are hardware-based and could be tricked by a virtual machine, Koskinas chose to keep the secret kept.

“I can’t give the method (and eventually they will find out), but it’s not easy.”

The story does not end here, as the cheats have embarked on a long quest to find the most optimal way to cheat at Valorant. However, have not been successful. Many fear that after going through the trouble of watching streams for more beta keys, those accounts will also be banned.

Despite this good news, there is a group of people who have pointed out that Valorant’s anti-cheat software is not exactly popular, so proclaiming victory with a wave of ban, which can be considered great for a closed beta, is a sure way for Riot to improve his perception of the public.

