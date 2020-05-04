What you should know

To date, more than 29,000 lives have been lost at the three-state level. New York state reported its lowest one-day death toll in weeks on Sunday (280). All New York schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday; NJ Governor Phil Murphy is expected to address his state’s schools on Monday. Cuomo is expected to provide an update on his “PAUSE” directive this week; It is slated to expire on May 15 and has indicated that it may allow some parts of the state to reopen while others remain closed.

NEW YORK – Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New York State fell below 10,000 for the first time since mid-March Sunday, as new daily hospitalizations fell below 800 for the first time in weeks. Temporary hospitals are closing one after another, another progressive indicator as the region looks to reopen.

Governor Andrew Cuomo added another 280 lives to the rising death toll in New York on Sunday; It was the lowest number on a single day in more than a month, but as the governor said, it remains “tremendously distressing.” The state has lost more than 19,000 people, although Cuomo acknowledges that the actual number is likely higher.

If New York City’s 5,387 probable deaths were included in the official count, it would be close to 25,000. The widely seen IHME, which incorporates those data into its infection model, last projected that New York could lose 24,314 by May 30 to COVID-19. We have already passed that.

New Jersey has reported 7.71 deaths to date, also exceeding what the IHME last projected the state could ultimately lose to the crisis. Connecticut has lost 2,495 to date. Even without the odds, the tri-state area is on the verge of 30,000 deaths and will likely exceed the grim milestone in the next two days.

People were active in New York City for the first time in months over the weekend; 70 degree sunny weather was the first true test. Most wore masks, but more than 50 calls for social distancing violations were also issued. Three people were arrested.

The numbers tend to drop overall. But Cuomo said New Yorkers should have no false consolation in that: “The war has not been won.”

This is not necessarily a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, the governor said Sunday. There could be a second wave; the virus could mutate. Studies show that there appear to be multiple strains.

Remember, it first hit the west coast. A recent CDC report indicates that this was the strain that came from China; California saw far fewer cases and far fewer deaths than the Northeast. The CDC report indicates that the origins of the virus in New York were European and from other parts of the United States; That strain appears to have been more virulent, Cuomo said.

“I would assume there will be a next time,” the governor said Sunday.

Lessons learned: rebuild better

As local governments look toward reopening, Cuomo says it is okay to focus on what they should be doing differently rather than what they could have done differently. This crisis has provided too much learning from painful lessons; Cuomo says they can be applied to build New York better and stronger than before.

Going forward, the Governor will require all New York hospitals, public and private, to maintain a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other key medical supplies at “a rate of use during the worst of this crisis. “to ensure that the health system is never as threatened as it was earlier this year.

Trying to get supplies like robes and artificial respiration machines turned into a rat race in the United States, he said. In a bidding war to save the lives of their people, states ended up paying prices far above the market price for basic necessities.

To prevent that from happening in the future, Cuomo and its six allied states in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced a new purchasing consortium on Sunday.

They will buy much-needed supplies of COVID-19 together instead of competing with each other. This joint effort, Cuomo says, will reduce supply costs and prevent price increases.

To mitigate any gaps in distribution, states hope to partner with suppliers in the northeast to increase production. Also, Cuomo says, they will identify untapped technologies that promise potential for more efficient alternative production methods. These efforts will increase states’ market power, lower prices, and ultimately save taxpayers money, Cuomo says.

As things stand, the COVID-19 crisis has dealt an economic blow to the nation and its citizens like no other in decades. More than 30 million people filed unemployment claims in the past six weeks, breaking records. The cost to the American mental crisis is incalculable; it has cemented a new kind of fear in the public.

The uncertainty becomes great. We don’t even know how many people are infected. The tri-state area alone has reported more than 472,000 cases to date: 316,415 in New York, 126,744 in New Jersey and 29,287 in Connecticut. But the first antibody results indicate that the number of cases could be up to 10 times higher.

Cuomo says the crisis “really” will not end until there is a vaccine. More than 70 are in development, but approval could take at least 12 to 18 months if not more. Oxford scientists developing a potential coronavirus vaccine hope to see a “signal” as to whether their efforts are working by June.

Meanwhile, a recent clinical trial on Remdesivir, the leading experimental drug from Gilead Sciences, showed promising results. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the most critically ill patients last week.

