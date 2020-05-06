A team of astronomers has identified what is so far the closest known black hole to Earth. The object, located about 1,000 light-years away, is part of a triple system in which its two partners are ordinary stars. Dubbed HR 6819 and located in the constellation Telescope, in the southern hemisphere, the system is so close to our planet that it can even be seen with the naked eye. The finding is published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

One of the most notable characteristics of the newly discovered black hole is that it is not engulfing matter, and therefore does not emit radiation of any kind. Despite this, the researchers have been able to deduce its existence by analyzing the back and forth movement experienced by one of the accompanying stars. The study of its orbit revealed the presence of an invisible object of about 5 solar masses; By having such a high mass and not emitting light of any kind, the authors conclude that it can only be a black hole.

Until now, the closest known black hole was the object called V616 Mon, whose distance had been estimated between 1300 and 3000 light years according to the measurement technique used. Broadly, the distance at which the rest of the black holes identified to date in the Milky Way are found is in the order of about 10,000 light years.

Invisible object

As a general rule, stellar-mass black holes are detected from radiation emitted by the hot matter that falls into them, which usually comes from a nearby star. However, this method strongly skews the observations, since it leaves out all those black holes that, for whatever reasons, are not engulfing matter. In fact, although models predict that there should be between 100 and 1 billion stellar-mass black holes in our galaxy, astronomers have so far discovered only about twenty of these stars.

In the case of the triple HR 6819 system, the black hole and one of the visible stars form a binary subsystem around which, at a much greater distance, the second visible star orbits. As the authors explain in their article, it was the spectral properties of this last star that allowed us to deduce the existence of a companion and, from it, that of an invisible and very massive third object.

The researchers hope that studying other similar triple systems will help uncover more stellar-mass black holes. In statements collected by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), Dietrich Baade, an astronomer at the institution and one of the authors of the article, has expressed that having found a black hole in a triple system so close to Earth reveals that the new object could well be “the tip of an exciting iceberg.”

Solution to a riddle?

Lastly, the new work could shed light on a recent mystery. At the end of last year, an article published in Nature announced the finding of a black hole of about 70 solar masses, an enormous value and very difficult to reconcile with stellar evolution models, since in principle black holes of such a size never They should eventually form in an environment with the chemical makeup of the Milky Way. According to that study, the black hole in question was part of a binary system and, similar to the case of HR 6819, its existence was deduced from the orbital properties of the companion star.

In the new paper, however, the researchers note that the spectral properties of that system, known as LB-1, are strikingly similar to those of HR 6819. This may be indicating that, instead of a double system, LB- 1 maybe it’s a triple system with a black hole. In such a case, the mass of the object could be reduced to 6 solar masses, a value perfectly compatible with stellar evolution models. As detailed by the authors, the detailed analysis of the LB-1 spectrum and its possible implications will appear in a future work.

Ernesto Lozano Tellechea

Reference: “A naked-eye triple system with a nonaccreting black hole in the inner binary”; Thomas Rivinius et al. in Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 637, art. L1, May 6, 2020.