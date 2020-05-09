Within a week of the return of football in Germany, the Dynamo Dresden announced on Saturday that two players tested positive for covid-19. The team disputes the second division of the German Championship, which is scheduled to return next Saturday, with games without the presence of fans.

The names of the players, both without symptoms, were not released by the club, which will have to change its plans to return to the pitch. This is because now the entire cast and the technical commission must enter a quarantine period of 14 days. Thus, the duel against Hannover, scheduled for the 17th, Sunday of next week, must be postponed.

Glückgas-Stadion, home of Dynamo Dresden

Photo: Playback / Twitter / Dynamo Dresden / Estadão

“We are in contact with the health authorities and the championship coordination to evaluate the next steps. The fact is that we cannot neither train nor participate in any game for the next 14 days,” said Ralf Minge, sporting director of the team. Dresden.

The positive results for the new coronavirus were detected in a third wave of tests carried out by the club in recent weeks. The testing took place on Friday, following the new hygiene protocol of the league that organizes the championship. The measures serve to make the return of matches feasible.

Dynamo Dresden had returned to training just the day before, on Thursday. On that day, the national football organization had announced the return of the first and second divisions of Alemão for the 16th of this month.

On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the two championships could be resumed, but without a crowd. “With regular testing, it’s a different situation than when someone is tested only at the beginning and end of quarantine,” said Merkel.

Now, with the two positive cases, the organization of the German Championship will be able to revise its decision or change the initial schedule of games.

