Near the resumption, clubs in Portugal have cases of players with covid-19

The resumption of football in Portugal later this month may be at risk. This weekend, a few days after returning to training, two clubs in the first division showed players infected with the new coronavirus (covid-19). On Saturday, Vitória de Guimarães confirmed three cases. The next day it was revealed that Famalicão has five others, three athletes and two employees.

After testing last Thursday, the players and officials in question, whose names were not released, returned to the quarantine “stage” at home to be in total isolation.

Photo: Disclosure / Famalicão Advisory / Estadão

After the Portuguese government announced the resumption of football for the weekend of 30 and 31 May, the clubs are conducting tests of covid-19, following the plan drawn up by Liga Nos, the promoter of the championship, and the authorities of health. But the restart may not even happen if there is a “high” number of infected players, as said by the Directorate General of Health (DGS) of Portugal.

“It is a complex situation: to reconcile the return of the competition with the security rules,” said Graça Freitas, director of DGS, in a press conference. “But if the tests that are being done on the teams give a high number of positive people, then it will have to be considered by the health authorities at national, regional and local level. This is how it is planned,” he explained. The latest DGS report shows a total of more than 27 thousand infected in Portugal and still 1,135 fatal victims.

