Near his return, TJ Dillashaw is coming with the intention of regaining the bantamweight belt

Nearing his return to the Octagon, TJ Dillashaw is already planning his future in the bantamweight division. After being away for two years for a positive USED, the American wants to regain the belt before the end of 2021.

Before that, he must face Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night on May 8, which currently has no defined place.

“The fight against Cory was my only option, but I like it. He has great potential and is coming off two important victories. He is a good rival to beat. I will have the belt before the end of the year ”, assured Dillashaw in interview with ESPN.

Despite being a former sparring partner, TJ Dillashaw says he has a good relationship with Cody Sandhagen. But, the American revealed that he was annoyed with the attitude of his rival, who by challenging him reminded him of his doping case. On top of that, he also claims that he’s ready to “Go ahead” and he does not care about provocations.

“Sandhagen talks a lot in interviews, mostly about things that he knows don’t make sense. He is trying to prove that he can have a chance in the fight. I like him. He’s talking trash lately, but it’s just business. Let’s deal with it and I’m coming back to grab my belt. He said that I failed an anti-doping test, something that I used a steroid, but I did not use that “, concluded the former champion.

At 35 years old, TJ Dillashaw has a record of 16-4. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Henry Cejudo in 32 seconds in the stellar of UFC Brooklyn.

Your rival, Cory Sandhagen is in the second position of the ranking and comes from knocking out Marlon moraes and Frankie edgar. His record is 14-2.