Neanderthals were able to use their hands differently than modern humans

(CNN) – If you were to greet a Neanderthal with a handshake, he might feel a bit awkward about his fingers.

The fingers of the Stone Age people, who became extinct about 40,000 years ago, were much thicker than ours. Also, a Neanderthal’s thumb would have protruded from his hand at a much wider angle.

“If you were to shake hands with a Neanderthal, you would notice this difference,” said Ameline Bardo. Bardo is a postdoctoral researcher at the School of Anthropology and Conservation at the University of Kent in the UK.

“There would be confusion about where to put your thumb, and for a thumb fight I think you would win in terms of speed and movement!” He said by email.

Neanderthals used their hands differently from us, suggested a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. Our archaic relatives, said the study’s lead author, Bardo, would have been more comfortable with “tight grips,” the grip we use when holding tools with handles like a hammer.

To discover how Neanderthals used their hands, Bardo and his colleagues had what they said was a unique approach.

Other studies have quantified how the shapes of the thumb bones vary in Neanderthals and modern humans. Also in other fossils of related humans. However, most of the research done to date has only looked at bones in isolation – until now.

Neanderthal finger movement

The researchers used 3D mapping to analyze the joints between the bones responsible for the movement of the thumb, called the “trapeziometacarpal complex.” The review was made from the remains of five Neanderthal individuals. The scientists then compared the results with measurements taken from the remains of five early modern humans and 50 recent modern adults.

“Our study is novel in looking at how variation in the shapes and orientations of different bones and joints is related to each other,” he said.

“Thumb movement and loading is only possible through these bones, as well as ligaments and muscles, working together, so they need to be studied together,” he said.

While their meatier hands might suggest a lack of dexterity, Neanderthals were definitely able to use a precision grip, like we would hold a pencil, Bardo said.

“The joint at the base of the thumb in Neanderthal fossils is flatter with a smaller contact surface between the bones, which is better suited to an extended thumb placed along the side of the hand,” he explained. “This thumb posture suggests regular use of the grip squeeze feature.”

In contrast, human thumbs have joint surfaces that are generally larger and more curved. “It’s an advantage when gripping objects between the fingertips and the thumb, a precision grip,” he said.

Neanderthals made specialized tools, painted caves, threaded seashells to wear as jewelry, and made thread. But they may have found precision grips to be “more challenging” than us, Bardo said.

Stone Age

The powerful grip would have helped Neanderthals grasp spears while hunting and use stone scrapers or knives to work wood or animal skins. However, it may have been more difficult for Homo neanderthalensis to use strong precision grips, such as using stone flakes between the fingertips and thumb to cut meat, Bardo said.

However, he noted that there is great variation among modern humans when it comes to dexterity. And that could have existed among Neanderthals as well.

Neanderthals walked the Earth for a period of roughly 350,000 years before disappearing, living in what is now Europe and parts of Asia. They are believed to have overlapped geographically with modern humans for a period of more than 30,000 years after humans migrated out of Africa.

“The anatomy of their hands and the archaeological record make it very clear that Neanderthals were very intelligent and sophisticated tool users,” said Bardo. “And they used many of the same tools as contemporary modern humans.”