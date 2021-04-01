Neanderthals could hear and speak like us

A team of Spanish researchers from the Chair of Evolutionary Otoacoustics and Paleoanthropology at HM Hospitales and the University of Alcalá (UAH), led by Mercedes Count Valverde, have presented the first clear paleontological evidences of the existence of language outside our species.

The discovery, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, has made it possible to reconstruct for the first time the hearing in Neanderthals and thus find proof that they spoke.

“Neanderthals had the same auditory abilities related to language as our own species, which is the first solid paleontological proof that they also had language,” says Conde Valverde, lead author of the article and researcher at the Chair of Evolutionary Otoacoustics and Paleoanthropology. .

This statement is based on a study carried out on three-dimensional models of the cavities of the outer ear and half made from hundreds of high-resolution computed tomography images of five Neanderthal specimens and nine other individuals from the Sima de los Huesos site, in the Sierra de Atapuerca (Burgos).

“The Atapuerca fossils are dated around 450,000 years ago and correspond to an ancestor population of Neanderthals. With these data, it has been possible to establish in the fossils certain auditory capacities that are directly related to the presence of language ”, he highlights Ignacio Martinez, professor at the UAH and director of the Chair of Evolutionary Otoacoustics and Paleoanthropology.

Homo sapiens the only one to speak?

Research, which is the first paleontological evidence clear of the language outside our species, provides a new point of view on the evolutionary history of human beings and closes five decades of scientific discussion the field of Prehistory.

The possibility that Neanderthals also spoke has been one of the most intense and transcendent controversies

Juan Luis Arsuaga, paleoanthropologist

“One of the great problems in the study of the evolutionary history of human beings was to establish if there was any other human species, different from ours, that also had language. Specifically, the possibility that Neanderthals also spoke has been one of the most intense and transcendent controversies “, he asserts Juan Luis Arsuaga, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, director of the Museum of Human Evolution, co-director of excavations and research in Atapuerca and co-author of the work.

For decades data from the Paleoanthropology They seemed to rule out that Neanderthals could speak. However, in the last two decades, new data from the field of Archeology they have been questioning this idea.

In that sense, the key to changing the orientation of this theory lay in the discovery of the FOXP2 genetic variant in Neanderthals, which is characteristic of Homo sapiens and is related to linguistic abilities.

“This fact opened the door for many specialists to argue that Neanderthals were able to speak. But the paleontological proof was lacking, which we have happily been able to achieve. In fact, Neanderthals were a species with a brain as big as ours, they cared for their sick, buried their dead, adorned themselves and dominated the use of fire ”, concludes Conde Valverde.

Reference:

Mercedes Conde-Valverde et al. “Neanderthals and Homo sapiens had similar auditory and speech capacities” Nature Ecology & Evolution, 2021.

