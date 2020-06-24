Neanderthals disappeared about 40,000 years ago. But until then, it seems, that human species had a lively population history. Svante Pääbo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and his collaborators have sequenced the genome of a Neanderthal with high quality, as described in the professional scientific journal PNAS. His remains, which are between 60,000 and 80,000 years old, were found in the Chagyrskaya cave, in the Altai Mountains, in Russian Siberia. The comparison with the genomic data that were already known shows that this Neanderthal was more closely related to members of its species that lived in central Europe than to other Siberian Neanderthals older than her. It can be assumed that groups of Neanderthals from Western Europe displaced, between 80,000 and 120,000 years ago, the Neanderthals who were already living in the East at the time.

The earliest fossil remains of a Neanderthal were discovered in 1856 in the Neander Valley, or Neanderthal, in Germany, near Düsseldorf, which gave them the name. More than 150 years later, paleogeneticists first deciphered the nuclear DNA of those archaic humans. Since then, two high-quality sequencing of Neanderthal genomes had been achieved; that is, they could be read multiple times, thus minimizing the number of possible sequencing errors. One of those genomes was extracted from bones found in the Vindija cave in present-day Croatia. The deposit is about 50,000 years old. The other comes from phalanx bone of the fossil foot found in Denisova Cave, also in the Altai Mountains, and they are clearly older than the remains extracted from Chagyrskaya Cave, just 106 kilometers away: the Denisova bone fragment it is around 110,000 years old.

The further east, the smaller the population

From the comparison of the three genomes it follows that the Siberian Neanderthal is more closely related to the Neanderthals of the Croatian site than with those who inhabited the much closer Denisova cave. As Pääbo and his collaborators conjecture, western groups may have somehow replaced the eastern Eurasian population. From the three genomes, Pääbo’s team calculated the approximate size of the populations. They believe that the Chagyrskaya Neanderthal lived in a group of no more than 60 individuals. The Neanderthal in the Vindija cave must have been part of a somewhat larger group. Anatomically modern humans must also have wandered the landscape in groups of more than a hundred members of their species, as did the Denisovans, a close relative of the Neanderthals who lived in Asia at the same time as these. Genomic data from the oldest Neanderthals in Denisova Cave, by contrast, tell researchers that their groups were small. “Neanderthals in the Altai region surely lived in smaller and more isolated populations than Neanderthals elsewhere,” write Pääbo and his collaborators. The possible reason: “That region is on the periphery of its geographical distribution and perhaps it was an area where the Denisovans had a more continuous presence.” Whether the geographic location and proximity to Denisovans really influenced group size is something that further research will have to confirm, palaeogeneticists warn.

What is certain is that the Neanderthals and Denisovans met and had common descendants. In Denisova’s cave, archaeologists discovered a bone fragment that, according to genetic analysis, corresponds to the remains of a cross between the two species. The fossil, which is about 90,000 years old, belonged to a girl who died at the age of thirteen, more or less. Her mother was a Neanderthal and her father was a Denisovan.

Karin Schlott

Reference: Fabrizio Mafessoni et al., “A high-coverage Neandertal genome from Chagyrskaya Cave”, in PNAS (June 16, 2020).