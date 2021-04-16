Neanderthal DNA recovered from cave floor in Spain

Neanderthal DNA in the Gallery of Statues

At some point in the geological history of Spain, the Gallery of Statues was connected to the outside. It is thought that, for this reason, it may have harbored large groups of Neanderthals, which they sought refuge from climatic hostilities of his time.

However, due to changes in the environment, the space was completely isolated. For this reason, in addition, it is possible that Homo sapiens could never have entered, according to a new study by the Museum of Human Evolution (MEH) lined by Juan Luis Arsuaga, scientific director of the institution.

The site was sealed until Arsuaga’s team carried out excavations. Animal remains that had been prey to Neanderthals, as well as their hunting tools, had been recovered from the site. Recently, the finding of evidence of Neanderthal DNA traces opens a new research path to learn more about these extinct humans.

Genetic traces with millions of years of history

The Gallery of Statues was able to preserve these records almost intact for the temperature inside the cave. Researchers have refused to communicate it with the outside: if the climatic conditions entered the space, they would ruin the millennial heritage still unknown that hide the unexplored galleries.

The recovered samples are estimated to date from between 110 and 130 thousand years ago. The dates coincide with the last ice age, during a warm period in the planet’s climatic history. It could be that this evidence broadens the morphological knowledge of these prehistoric humans, in relation to the changes they suffered with the modification of their natural ecosystems.

