Behind the life of each tennis player there is a human story, a person who does not disappear from the face of the earth when the racket hangs, and who, as the years go by, have anecdotes that will never be forgotten. Today, the Internet is a tailor’s box where everything has a place, and where the exploits of every athlete remain, even for those of past times.

In some cases and as it is logical, it is necessary to search a lot, go back to a totally forgotten time, to moments that were lived but that are not remembered in a habitual way and that is that in the 60s, tennis had a great cast good tennis players such as Rod Laver or Manolo Santana among others, but in amateur tennis there were a number of other players who left their mark. The Australian Neale Fraser He has reconverted himself, accepting his forgetfulness and fondly remembering his particular moment of glory, where he managed to win three Grand Slams in individual mode, eleven in male doubles and five in mixed doubles. For many he has been one of the best doubles players of all time and among his great achievements is having won the US Open in 1959 and 1960 in the three modalities he played.

But the story that I want to show you today is not about this, but the day when Neale Fraser became champion of the Conde de Godó Trophy in 1959, defeating his compatriot and friend in the grand final Roy Emerson. This final was the one expected by many fans, since both Emerson and Fraser were two of the most charismatic tennis players on the circuit. But the situation changed overnight. A huge storm entered the east of the country and forced to suspend the final, since it seemed that the situation would not change throughout the day and the clay court was impractical for a match of this dimension.

In 1959, Neale Fraser conquered @bcnopenbs, beating Roy Emerson. The rain prevented the final from being played at @ rctb1899 but the club made an effort and organized the final, on concrete, transforming the Sports Palace into a few pic.twitter.com/ueuojfRjvD – FileRCTB1899 (@RctbArchivo) March 20, 2020

The Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona moved all the possible threads so as not to annoy all the public that was waiting to witness said final final. After a conversation between the organization of the tournament and the Barcelona City Council, the latter gave him the Palacio de los Deportes so that the final of the tournament for the first time happened to be played in indoor mode. In record time, the Pavilion was transformed into a tennis court and the news spread around the world.

The grand final was scheduled to take place at 11:00 in the morning, but finally it was played in less than 12 hours. At 22.45 the final began, the only one in history in which it was played outside the facilities of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona and where he saw Neale Fraser proclaim himself champion defeating Roy Emerson 6-2, 6-4 , 3-6 and 6-2.

.