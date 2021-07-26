Ndour leads Spain’s narrow win over South Korea

Very worked victory of Spain in view of South Korea in the debut of the Women’s National Team in the Tokyo Olympics. The team of Lucas Mondelo He needed to start the championship with victory after the horrible European Championship in Valencia a few weeks ago. Final triumph with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks from one hit Astou Ndour before which the Koreans could not do anything. She was well accompanied by Laura Gil (16 points and 14 rebounds). Serbia (the executioner of those of Mondelo in the European) and Canada, next rivals.

