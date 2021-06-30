NCR and NYDIG to facilitate cryptocurrency trading in 650 US banks

Clients will be able to trade cryptocurrencies through mobile apps created by NCR and digital asset management company NYDIG.

Despite the headwinds that have occurred in recent months, the advancement of cryptocurrencies as a tool for everyday use continues its march. One of the most important news comes from the United States, where the financial giant NCR, together with the digital assets company NYDIG, have opened the possibility that 24 million clients of 650 banks in the country can operate through mobile applications created by the payment provider.

Some of the beneficiary banks will be the First Citizans Bank or the Bay Federal Credit Union of California. In this way, the clients of these financial institutions will avoid the cumbersome regulatory requirements of cryptocurrency holding for their clients and will rely on the custody services of NYDIG..

In an interview with Forbes, the president of digital banking at NCR, Douglas Brown, assured that he firmly believes in the benefits of cryptocurrencies and in their strategic application.

Avoid using external exchanges

NCR observed that banks and credit unions were tired of seeing their customers buy cryptocurrencies from external exchanges. With the new mobile application, the customers of these banks will be able to buy cryptocurrencies, and eventually spend it, from their own accounts. In this way, banks would enter into direct competition with traditional cryptocurrency exchanges.

Customers, for their part, will be able to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies from their mobile. Although it appears that the operations are carried out directly within the bank, in the backend the real assets will be guarded by NYDIG. That is, when a client wants to buy bitcoin, it is acquired from various trading desks and regulated exchanges and is sold with a slight profit margin based on the size of the operation and other factors. In turn, NYDIG receives a commission per user per month from the bank.

Brown believes that transaction fees through banks will be cheaper and hopes that over time financial institutions are likely to follow a pattern similar to that of PayPal.

Payments with Bitcoin

Objective: the everyday cryptocurrency

Currently, NCR is working with almost 200 thousand restaurants and other retail businesses with the aim of accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in the future. They also hope to achieve that 800 thousand ATMs allow the purchase of cryptocurrencies through them.

