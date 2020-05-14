The uncertainty into which the global coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world of sport causes unprecedented decisions to be made. One of them has been taken over by the NCAA, which removes the time limit before which college players who had applied to the NBA Draft 2020They could be erased if the forecasts were not good to continue one more year in college basketball. It was marked for June 3 and now there will be no limit, they comment on ESPN, where the possibility that the ceremony occurs later than June 25, the date on which it is now marked, is hinted.

.