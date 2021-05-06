NBIM changes its investment policy in smaller capitalization shares

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Thursday, May 6?

This Thursday the planet of love, Venus, connects with Pluto, establishing a powerful connection that will impact astral movements, but also the signs of the Zodiac. It is a good day to be hopeful and to set big goals. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) There are many people who do not understand the existence of the lottery, and trust that, when buying a ticket, luck is on their side. The vast majority, on the contrary, are aware that it is not usual and there is (almost) a chance in a million. Even so, they buy it with the greatest enthusiasm in the world. Not all of our aspirations are relevant, but take advantage of the connection established today between Venus, the planet of love, and Pluto, the planet of mystery, to establish great goals. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) We all like to anticipate potential problems to come. In this way, we have time to establish a certain way of approaching them. To do this, we put ourselves in all the existing and existing testaments: this way we will make sure that we eliminate any unnecessary situation. However, what we do not have is that, perhaps, we are becoming defensive for no apparent reason. Do you think we should use energy to leave intangible threats behind? Since this Thursday Pluto and Venus establish a connection, you will find many more reasons for hope than defense. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) It would be impossible for us to be aware of each of the things our body does. The vast majority are automatic. Surely you are not aware of how you order your lungs to breathe … So I don’t even want to tell you if we had to send that and also say move a leg. Too much in a short time. What I come to say with all this is that the human being is incredible, too, thanks in large part to the cosmos. The stars protect us, and today you will find a reason to be proud. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) We tell the little ones that they have to think in a certain way. We instruct them in what is right and wrong. When they do the first they are given a small gift, while if they do the second they will earn a good reprimand or punishment. Among all this wisdom that they convey to us when we are just children, there is also that of moving forward. We have to assume that things should not be static, but dynamic and progress over time. However, sometimes there is no change and this does not have to mean a bad thing. This Thursday, Venus and Pluto will show you why. LEO (July 24 – August 23) I wonder if it is really so important that you know what the stars have in store for you today. I am sure it is not a matter of life and death. You just want to know what you will have to face, that your fears are not going to come true … and that, in the end, you will be fine. Well, I think there is nothing more to add, right? The connection between Venus and Pluto indicates that you will have the strength to face everything and that you will be able to make the most of it (in a positive way). VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) The latest in ‘gastro’ trends are ‘deconstructed’ dishes. That is, take a small square piece of ‘brownie’ over a chocolate sauce, for example. The problem is that I am sure that the person who started doing this kind of thing did not understand cooking well. This Thursday, be clear that everything you will learn will serve you for something more than the stove. Therefore, the stars encourage you to think about it. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If things are really happening that we do not see, I think we should try to focus on that void that we do not perceive. Or perhaps the relationship is that the more we have in front of us, the less we are able to perceive. As Venus, your ruling planet, connects with Pluto, be clear that before making a decision, you should look for more data. You have not yet gathered all the necessary ones, and this Thursday you are going to have to achieve a prism that covers more options. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) We cannot say that if a fan of a football club disagrees with what their favorite coach says, they are being unfair. Going against the current should not always be taken as a sign of confrontation, rather as a sign that the person has their own opinion. As this Thursday Pluto, your ruling planet, connects with Venus, the cosmos gives you the possibility of putting yourself at the feet of the other person. Do not give up. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) When a renovation is being carried out that contemplates getting rid of a load-bearing wall, the leader will have to find another point that supports all the weight. and, as soon as it does, try to make it final and work. Otherwise, it will end up becoming somewhat useless. Does this story sound familiar to you? It seems that up to this point you have had to carry more weight than your share, but remember: you do not have to bear it. You can walk away from the situation (and rightly so). CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) The same people who say that life only has meaning if you are generous and share with others, also say that you have to learn to forgive. In some cases, it may sound impossible and even unworkable. But there is no law that obliges us to do so. If we really want to do it, it will have to get out of ourselves. What I can assure you is that it attracts positive energy. Since this Thursday Venus, the planet of love, connects with Pluto, a transforming planet, you are going to achieve it. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) I want you to imagine that two people are exchanging a black box that, they say, does incredible things. Each of these boxes costs money, but according to their sellers it is a great investment since it is exceptional. The other person is wondering whether to take it or not. In return, he wants to give a single currency … The problem is that if other people find out about the existence of these boxes, they will give everything they have to get hold of them. This Thursday, analyze well the pacts that you are going to establish. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) An old saying advises that if we are very hot, let’s get out of the kitchen. If you are a loyal fan of cooking shows, you will know it well. Things that are very hot are cooked on the stove. But the truth is that we all like to savor what is in the kitchen, so it is worth the effort. We cannot eat a diet that only consists of salads. This Thursday you are going to find two roads that you dislike. You will have to do what is asked of you. 